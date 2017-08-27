Good news, ladies.

Someone has created the perfect product to keep your sweaty boobs in check.

A genius by the name of Erin Robertson has started her own business based on the Ta Ta towel — a towel for your ta-tas! According to her website, Robertson thought up the idea while getting ready for a first date.

“I couldn’t be the only person to have boob-sweat issues while getting ready,” she wrote. “There had to be something on the market to fix this. So, I went home and got online, looking for an answer. But all I could find were maxi-pad-looking things that you stick in your bra. I didn’t want to wear a bra while I was getting ready or just lounging around the house. I wanted my ‘girls’ to be free!”

Robertson learned how to sew — thanks to YouTube — and made a prototype of her invention. She gave samples to her friends and soon discovered that the product was multi-purpose. Not only does it keeps your underboob area dry, but it’s handy in preventing rashes. Breastfeeding moms also love the Ta Ta Towel.

The Ta-Ta Towel, which costs $45, holds all sorts of boobs — from C cups all the way up to size H. Women are taking to social media to praise the fact that a product like the Ta-Ta Towel finally exists. Check out a few testimonals below.

 

    Judy. I am a Cancer Survivor with a mastectomy on one side under mt belt. Bras for the prosthesis are so uncomfortable. You feel so unbalanced along with being able to match with certain types of clothes. Something like this could be a God Send for Some of us.

