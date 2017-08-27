Good news, ladies.

Someone has created the perfect product to keep your sweaty boobs in check.

A genius by the name of Erin Robertson has started her own business based on the Ta Ta towel — a towel for your ta-tas! According to her website, Robertson thought up the idea while getting ready for a first date.

“I couldn’t be the only person to have boob-sweat issues while getting ready,” she wrote. “There had to be something on the market to fix this. So, I went home and got online, looking for an answer. But all I could find were maxi-pad-looking things that you stick in your bra. I didn’t want to wear a bra while I was getting ready or just lounging around the house. I wanted my ‘girls’ to be free!”

Looking to save $45? The #tatatowel

look can be re-created with an infinity scarf. May or may not be speaking from personal experience. 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/cvDQR0010k — Sara Snyder (@Snyder_SaraM) August 7, 2017

Robertson learned how to sew — thanks to YouTube — and made a prototype of her invention. She gave samples to her friends and soon discovered that the product was multi-purpose. Not only does it keeps your underboob area dry, but it’s handy in preventing rashes. Breastfeeding moms also love the Ta Ta Towel.

The Ta-Ta Towel, which costs $45, holds all sorts of boobs — from C cups all the way up to size H. Women are taking to social media to praise the fact that a product like the Ta-Ta Towel finally exists. Check out a few testimonals below.

I can’t even. Like why didn’t I think of this?! #tatatowel pic.twitter.com/kKr4A0Hemn — Mary Staes (@MStaes) August 2, 2017

Ladies… look up Ta Ta Towel. I can’t…. I don’t know if it’s funny or genius…. Just look it up. 🙈 — 🌷Cattt (@CatttSays) August 3, 2017

