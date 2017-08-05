“We’re inspiring people all over,” is what Cori Grainger told EURweb recently at the Conrad Hotel in New York. “Not only the city, not only the nation, but the world. Our real life story is being released in different countries, and that’s not something I ever thought would happen.”

Directed by Amanda Lipitz, “Step” tells the inspirational story of three seniors—Blessin Giraldo, Tayla Solomon, and Grainger—who attend the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women established to help underserved girls prepare for college. The ladies talked to EURweb exclusively about their journey.

EURweb: Watching some of your steps remind me of the South African Boot dance.

CORI GRANGER: Yes, Step comes from Africa, predominantly from the West side of Africa. But it’s something that really made its way towards the Americas, north and South America, through the transatlantic slave trade. It was something that helped them.

It was like a language. There’s a lot of different languages in Africa, and step was something that everybody could understand on a common level. They used it to exchange resources, learn different things from each other, then it made its way to America.

EURweb: In your wildest dreams, did any of you ever think Step would bring you this far?

BLESSIN GIRALDO: Oh yeah, definitely. And for me, it’s kind of like we’re rock stars on a world tour. But we actually have a message; we’re educating people about the history of step, about Baltimore, about education.

CG: I say no. This was never my dream. I’ve never dreamt to be on the big screen, to be a celebrity or be living this glam life. I mean, it’s cool but this was never my dream.

EURweb: Would you say education is key to your journey here?

TAYLA SOLOMON: I think education is really important and it’s the best thing that can be free. Personally, I don’t believe in private school education because I believe that people that come from public schools are just as capable as those who don’t. Educators are important as well. Don’t come to school just to teach and get a check. To make someone believe in himself or herself, the possibilities are endless

EURweb: What’s next?

CG: We’ll all be sophomores in the fall. I’ll be at Johns Hopkins University studying Computer Science and International Studies, with a minor in Spanish.

BG: I’m attending the University of Baltimore, majoring in business marketing, with a double minor in Communications and Graphic Design.

TS: I will be attending Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University. I’m currently studying Urban Planning with a minor in Political Science.

“Step” opens in selected theaters this week.