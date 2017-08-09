*Tinashe has been granted a restraining order against a fan that is obsessed with both the young singer and with firearms.

Martin Murphy, who traveled from Boston to Los Angeles under the belief that they are married, will have to stay 100 yards away from the singer, according to TMZ. Also, he is no longer allowed to own or even possess a gun.

Tinashe first obtained a temporary restraining order after learning Murphy attempted to reinstate his gun license in Massachusetts. He’s now required to turn over any weapons to either a gun dealer or law enforcement agency.

Murphy’s family had said he’d “suffered a psychotic break” that made it difficult for him to distinguish reality from fantasy.