*MC Lyte recently celebrated her impending wedding with a bridal tea featuring some of her famous girlfriends.

As previously reported, the 46-year-old rap veteran is engaged to fiancé John Wyche, whom she met online. The couple has remained silent regarding the wedding date and location, but the bridal shower took place over the weekend.

Lyte’s longtime friends Jada Pinkett Smith, Toni Braxton, Erica Campbell and Lil Mama were among the guests.

Gushing over her engagement in January, Lyte wrote on Instagram: “What can I say, except thank you Lord!! It’s been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope. God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE- don’t give up – keep God first and he will see that you meet your match. #godisall.”

She later told VH1: “Sometimes love comes from the most unexpected places. Have a frame for what it is that you want, but also be willing to flow inside of that. Don’t be so stringent upon what someone has to look like, or sound like, or how tall… just throw all of that stuff out of the window and [ask yourself] can you really gel with what’s inside.”