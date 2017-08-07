*Treach of Naughty By Nature says he is not to blame for knocking Bushwick Bill off stage during the recent Houston stop of their “I Love the 90s” tour.

Footage of the moment posted by TMZ shows Bill rapping his verse to “My Mind Playing Tricks On Me” when Treach joins him onstage…only to fall off the stage and take Bill down with him.

“I had to pay you back you n**ga, you threw me off last time,” Treach said, with Bill still on the floor.

Watch below:

However, in a post-incident interview with TMZ, Treach says the push was not deliberate, and blames a faulty speaker for Bushwick’s tumble off the stage. Treach also showed the gash he suffered during the fall.

Watch below:

Meanwhile, Treach and Bushwick have since moved on, as evidenced by video of their playfight backstage shared by Naughty By Nature’s Vin Rock.