In news you NEED to know, President Trump addressed the ongoing crisis between the U.S. and North Korea. It happened at a briefing on opioids in New Jersey on Tuesday. He issued a stern warning to the regime for its continued provocations.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” warned Trump from his golf club in Bedminster, as reported by CBS News.

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he told reporters. “He has been very threatening — beyond a normal statement,” Mr. Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

The report went on to say that Trump’s comments come amid reports that a U.S. intelligence assessment concluded North Korea has developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a ballistic missile, including an intercontinental missile that can reach the United States.

You can get the FULL story at CBS News.