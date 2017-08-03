*According to a New York Times report, the Trump Administration via the Justice Department is preparing to investigate and sue universities’ affirmative action policies for anti-white bias.

It’s the latest assault against civil rights by President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Times says the Justice Department sent out an internal announcement looking for lawyers to lead “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of affirmative action policies, which take race and ethnicity into account in college admissions in efforts to address centuries of institutionalized discrimination against people of color and women. The Supreme Court also ruled against a white woman, Abigail Fisher, who claimed the University of Texas at Austin had discriminated against her for being white.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund promised to sue the administration if it attacks affirmative action policies, saying:

“[W]e will bring the full force of the law if this Justice Department attempts to resegregate our institutions of higher learning.”

