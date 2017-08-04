*Usher is about to get hit with a second lawsuit claiming that he allegedly has herpes and had sexual contact with individuals without warning them, this time filed by two women and one man.

According to TMZ, the trio have hired celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom and plan to file the lawsuit in California on Monday, claiming Usher exposed them to the STD.

Bloom will also hold a news conference in New York on Monday with one of the women from the lawsuit, while the other two will remain in the lawsuits only as Jane Doe and John Doe, TMZ reports.

Bloom says all three individuals claim to have had sexual contact with Usher after 2012, and he failed to warn them he allegedly had an STD.