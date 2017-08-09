*Usher popped up on Jermaine Dupri’s Instagram today, humming a Kendrick Lamar ditty and appearing not the least bit concerned about the indelicate STD accusations buzzing around him.

Dupri filmed a selfie while he and Usher entered a Los Angeles recording studio to work on a new album.

Usher has not responded publicly to any of the lawsuits alleging he exposed sexual partners to herpes.

The singer has managed to maintain his busy schedule despite the increased media attention, including a headlining gig at the Cincinnati Music Festival alongside Mary J. Blige last month – five days after the first woman filed her $20 million lawsuit alleging Usher exposed her to the STD.

Watch J.D. and Ursh enter the studio below: