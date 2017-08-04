*Grace Miguel is reportedly standing by her husband Usher despite a $20 million lawsuit alleging that he gave a woman herpes.

According to TMZ, Miguel “isn’t concerned at all” about claims that Ursh slept with a woman at least twice this year, even though she has been married to the singer for two years. Sources tell the website that Grace “isn’t giving the lawsuit any weight.”

The woman, listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, reportedly has a history with Usher.

Via TMZ:

She was a close friend of his first wife, Tameka Foster, and attended their 2007 wedding. We’re told Usher believes she has a thing against him, and has for a long time. That’s why Grace is paying her no mind.