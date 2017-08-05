*Home burglaries have been sweeping the nation recently.

Whether it’s an organized gang home burglary in California, a Texas family going on vacation and coming back to an empty home, or celebs having their luxurious properties broken into, these crimes are running rampant across the United States.

According to ABC 7, residents of Los Angeles, Orange County, and Ventura County have been victimized recently by the same criminal crew. Ranging in age from 19 to 22 years old, these five to seven burglaries have been targeting retail shops, restaurants, and homes around California.

“They’re in our area. They’re doing surveillance before they do their burglaries. We need to be aware,” said Ventura County Undersheriff Gary Pentis. “We need to call the local law enforcement. We need to give descriptions. We need to look out for our neighbors.”

Across the U.S., roughly three-fourths of homes will be broken into over the next 20 years.

Everything Lubbock reports that homeowners should be extra cautious over the summer. During the warmer months of June, July, August, and September, burglars are aware of when families are going on trips and usually strike during these times.

“[When you’re away], keep the lights on, have your neighbors collect mail and newspapers for the few people who get those delivered, if you’re going to be gone for an extended amount of time, make sure someone is moving your lawn,” added David Burns, owner of Texas Homeland Security and Sound. “Those are the things burglars will look for that are a tell tale sign that you aren’t home.”

Burns also recommends installing high quality alarm and camera systems on properties to further prevent criminals from attempting a break-in.

Architectural Digest reports that even the most famous celebrities aren’t protected from criminal burglaries.

Celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Michael Bay, Derek Fisher, Nicki Minaj, and Yasiel Piug have all been reported as recent burglary victims.

“The primary reason criminals target famous people is because it’s easy to acquire their social calendars,” said Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills.

Herzog also adds that faulty security equipment contribute to many of these high profile burglaries.

“In half these cases, the homes were armed with alarms that either were not turned on or did not function properly,” he added.

Herzog also states that the best way to prevent burglaries is to invest in a camera or alarm system that can alert on call authorities immediately.

“These crimes are becoming the new normal,” said Max Lea, President of Safehouse Security Solutions. “People have to change their response.”

Finally, remember that vacation homes are especially at risk. When buying a new home, Zillow statistics show that 48% of homebuyers prefer a home that’s never been lived in before. However, many vacation homes are barely lived in at all for the vast majority of the year. That makes them easy targets for thieves like the gang working their way through Southern California.

No matter the type of home, it’s wise to exhibit some extra caution this year.