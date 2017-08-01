*Wednesday night (07-26-17), renowned activist, CNN commentator and two-time New York Times bestselling author Van Jones kicked off the WE RISE TOUR powered by #LoveArmy in Los Angeles, in partnership with Roc Nation.

The event took place at the Hollywood Palladium where Jones was joined by celebrity activists including Nick Cannon, Russell Simmons and Nnamdi Asomugha, community leaders Shaka Senghor, Marta Kauffman, YoNasDa LoneWolf, Jahi of Public Enemy, Mila Cuda and #cut50 and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

Nick Cannon discussed his work with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition which he’s been involved with since 2003, helping formerly incarcerated young men and women, and advocating for fairer criminal justice policies along with his mentor Russell Simmons who he said he looked up for his philanthropic work and is always inspired by.

Van Jones moved and motivated the crowd all night touching on the topical turmoil in the U.S. today and urging everyone to stop “out-hating” each other and start “out-loving” one another. The 14-city tour aims to engage local communities and changemakers to help address some of the most pressing issues facing America, including climate justice, criminal justice reform and equal access to opportunities in tech. 100% of net ticket proceeds will go to Dream Corps initiatives and local partner charities.

********

Van Jones & Roc Nation are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership and nationwide event tour: WE RISE TOUR powered by #LoveArmy. WE RISE will bring an array of artists, athletes, thought leaders and local leaders to cities across the country this summer. Van Jones, a renowned activist, CNN commentator and two-time New York Times bestselling author, will headline the tour promoted by Live Nation. 100% of net ticket proceeds will go to the Dream Corps initiatives and local charities.

WE RISE focuses on our commonalities as opposed to our differences — exploring how to increase dialogue and engagement on both the local and national levels. Attendees have the opportunity to connect, ask questions and participate in various activations during the program.

During the WE RISE tour, Van Jones and #LoveArmy will engage in each city, visiting local community centers, schools and organizations to spend time with our partners in social change on the ground. The most important work is happening on the front lines and Van is focused on enacting change in neighborhoods hardest hit, economically. WE RISE together!

General public can purchase tickets at http://www.ticketmaster.com/Van-Jones-tickets/artist/2381166 .

WE RISE TOUR powered by #LoveArmy Wednesday, August 2 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle Thursday, August 3 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia Saturday, August 5 New York, NY Apollo Theater Sunday, August 6 Cleveland, OH State Theatre at Playhouse Square Tuesday, August 8 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre Friday, August 11 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor Sunday, August 13 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater Tuesday, August 15 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium Thursday, August 17 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre Friday, August 18 Dallas, TX House Of Blues Saturday, August 19 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at The Palms Resort & Casino

MORE ABOUT DREAM CORPS INITIATIVES:

#LoveArmy : The #LoveArmy is working for an America where everyone counts. We are a home for changemakers who seek to build community and deepen solidarity. Through education, connection and action, the #LoveArmy builds “Love + Power.”

: The #LoveArmy is working for an America where everyone counts. We are a home for changemakers who seek to build community and deepen solidarity. Through education, connection and action, the #LoveArmy builds “Love + Power.” #cut50 : #cut50 makes communities safer while reducing the number of people in our prisons and jails. Using evidence-based solutions and unlikely alliances, we can keep communities safe, families together, and the economy strong for all Americans.

: #cut50 makes communities safer while reducing the number of people in our prisons and jails. Using evidence-based solutions and unlikely alliances, we can keep communities safe, families together, and the economy strong for all Americans. #YesWeCode : #YesWeCode is building a diverse pipeline of ‘homegrown’ tech talent to meet demand for workers in the tech sector and boost local economies. Be a part of our movement to increase opportunities in the tech sector.

: #YesWeCode is building a diverse pipeline of ‘homegrown’ tech talent to meet demand for workers in the tech sector and boost local economies. Be a part of our movement to increase opportunities in the tech sector. Green For All: Green For All fights pollution with solutions. We work to get solar panels, healthy food and good jobs into communities that have little money or power. We want to build an inclusive, green economy that is strong enough to lift people out of poverty.

MORE ABOUT VAN JONES:

A Yale-educated attorney, Van is perhaps best known as a commentator on CNN, where he hosts “The Messy Truth, with Van Jones.”

Van is also the founder and president of the Dream Corps, a nonprofit organization that works to solve America’s toughest problems. Its current initiatives — #cut50, #YesWeCode, and Green For All — create innovative solutions to “close prison doors and open doors of opportunity.” The Dream Corps also supports the #LoveArmy.

Van was the 2017 commencement keynote speaker for Morehouse College and has garnered honors from the World Economic Forum, TIME’s “100 Most Influential” List and Fast Company.

Van Jones won the 2017 Webby Special Achievement Award for his use of the Internet and social media during the 2016 election, including for his video series “The Messy Truth.”

In October 2017, he will release his third book: Beyond The Messy Truth: How We Came Apart & How We Come Together. Van has already written two New York Times bestsellers: The Green Collar Economy, the definitive book on green jobs, and Rebuild the Dream, a roadmap for progressives.

In 2009, Van worked as the ‘green jobs’ advisor to the Obama White House, where he helped run the interagency process that oversaw $80 billion in green energy recovery spending. He is also a cofounder of numerous social justice organizations, including ColorOfChange.org and the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights.

For more information on Van Jones’ appearances and initiatives, please visit: www.thedreamcorps.org and http://www.vanjones.net

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

Follow Van Jones at: @vanjones68 on Twitter and Instagram.

source:

Monique Sowinski | PR Manager, U.S. Concerts

LiveNation – [email protected]

9348 Civic Center Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210