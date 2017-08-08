*Comedian Donnell Rawlings is wanted for questioning by police over an incident last Friday morning involving a fan trying to get pictures of his friend Dave Chappelle. …And now video of the altercation has surfaced.

Thurston Greer, who shot the video, was at the Soho Grand Hotel in NYC when he spotted Chappelle and tried taking a pic, reports TMZ. When that was unsuccessful, Greer says he went outside to do a Facebook Live post meant to trash Dave and Donnell, when the two comics caught him in the act.

Greer says Donnell hit him, but the comedian has denied the allegation. And now video seems to show that Donnell never made contact with Greer

Greer claims he was injured in the altercation, citing a sore back, neck and head, among other scrapes and bruises.

Watch the video below and you be the judge:

Meanwhile, Rawlings seems to be treating this whole thing like any comedian would: