*The situation in Virgina just got worse. A car drove into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, several people were injured.

Here’s more from the NY Post:

An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately after the incident. Video on social media showed more than one vehicle involved in the incident.

The car plowed into the crowd two hours after police shut down a white nationalist rally before it could even begin in a Charlottesville, VA park Saturday after hours of violent brawls between white supremacists and counter protesters.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency — after which authorities ordered hundreds of people out of the downtown Charlottesville park, where hundreds of right wing activists, holding shields and swinging clubs, were protesting the removal of a Confederate statue.

Among those attending were Ku Klux Plan Imperial Wizard David Duke, alt-right leader Richard Spencer and white nationalist Jason Kessler, the rally’s organizer.

The hundreds of counter-protestors included Black Lives Matter activists and Princeton professor Cornel West.

Protestors threw punches, hurled plastic bottles and sprayed chemical irritants on each other. Several men were seen with blood running down their faces.

  1. kbace Reply

    Hmm… Is anybody surprised that the worse violence came from the racists? I guess that unjustified feeling that People Of Color will somehow replace them was just too overwhelming. Idiots…

