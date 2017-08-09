*Tourists who stopped to witness a car accident got more than they were expecting to see.

A couple visiting from New York to attend a bluegrass festival stumbled upon an auto accident on Sunday in West Virginia.

But as they watched they noticed a woman dragging the limp body of a child into the roadside hills. Shocked and horrified they called the authorities.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Ericka Newsome and the body of her dead 11-year-old daughter, Kaye-lea Plummer.

No cause of death has been released as of this writing, but the arrested Newsome on charges of concealing her daughter’s body; which was wrapped in a blanket.

“It was obvious that the 11-year-old did not die from injuries from the accident,” West Virginia State Police Sgt. Herby Barlow told the Pocahontas Times. “Her injuries were non-motor vehicle injuries.”

Newsome’s Miranda statement comments say she had picked her daughter up from her bed and put her in her truck on August 4. She told cops that Kaye-lea did not move, eat, drink, speak or use the restroom for two days during their drive from their Jacksonville, Fla. home to their destination. It is reported they were headed to the Buffalo, New York, residence of Kaye-lea’s dad — Newsome’s estranged husband, Donath Plummer.

Plummer spoke with Jacksonville’s News 4 Jax and said his wife was an excellent mother adding that she must have “snapped.” He told the media he had married Newsome in 2007, but separated two years later. He hasn’t seen the mother and child since 2014, when they moved to Jacksonville.

It was on Sunday that police arrived at Plummer’s place of work to inform him of his daughter’s death.

