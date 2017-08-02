*The son of rapper Warren G is headed to Westwood.

Olaijah Griffin, a four-star defensive back from Mission Viejo high school, on Sunday (July 30) committed to play football at UCLA.

Via USA Today:

Griffin, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore season at Mission Viejo before emerging as the team’s top shutdown corner, has followed a linear path to reach his top-recruit status. The teen worked hard at his craft, put in his time within one program and never considered transferring out. He hasn’t made headlines for any issues off the field, was invited to The Opening Finals and Under Armour All-American Game, both of which he accepted, and gained scholarship offers from many of the nation’s best programs.

In a tweet posted July 30, Griffin writes, “First [off] I wanna thank God for blessing me with the talent to be able to play the game of football. Also wanna thank my family and friends for being with me throughout the recruiting process and helping me make my final decisions.” And on Monday, he confirmed he chose the Bruins: