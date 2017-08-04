*TV One has released the opening moments of its next “Unsung” episode featuring r&b star Shanice, airing Sunday, Aug. 6 at 10 p.m.

Shanice exploded on the worldwide stage in the early ’90s with four simple words – “I Love Your Smile.” Her 1991 #1 hit single landed in the Top 10 in 22 different countries.

Known for a five-octave range and a signature smile that went with her most famous song, Shanice found success on both the pop and r&b charts with songs like “Silent Prayer”, “When I Close My Eyes” and “Saving Forever For You,” from the “Beverly Hills 90210” soundtrack.

In this candid episode of “Unsung,” Shanice opens up about her life as a child star, her heartbreaking struggles in the music business, and the moment when she and her family lost it all.

Insights from family and friends are provided by Flex Alexander, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Shamicka Lawrence, and Ricky Bell.

Watch the trailer below, followed by her jaw-dropping rendition of Minnie Ripperton’s “Loving You” on “Unsung Live”: