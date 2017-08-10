Little Miracles Academy owner wants everyone to "Trust" her.

*We’re still reeling from the death of little Myles Hill, who we reported yesterday had been found dead after being left in a van; where temperatures rose to the mid-90’s — for a reported 11-hours.

We can’t even wrap our brains around how his mother must be feeling; not to mention his entire family and community.

A vigil was held last night on the family’s behalf, and to say it was “emotional” would not begin to adequately describe what transpired.

Hundreds gathered at a nearby park to pay tribute to the toddler and at the beginning of the video below a woman, reportedly an aunt to the boy, screams out, “Why? What happened?”

The child’s mother speaks through tears to the media at the vigil saying, “He’s three, he’s going to be four at the end of this month and he’s not even going to have a birthday.”

The crowd chanted “Justice for Myles!”

Meanwhile, Audrey Thornton, the owner of Little Miracles Academy, spoke to the press as well.

Listen to what she asks of people and watch the video at EURThisNthat.