We know Jason Mitchell is an actor, but he got caught him actin’ a fool on a Delta Airlines plane on Sunday and he wasn’t getting paid to do it. By the way, he wasn’t acting, unfortunately.

Nope, the dude who played Easy E in “Straight Outta Compton,” was out there … all out of control … because the airline double booked his seat.

Leave it to TMZ to get their hands on video of Mitchell’s meltdown after he realized someone was already sitting in his first class seat when he boarded the plane.

It’s some crazy stuff. You can see Mitchell going off on the flight attendants and the pilot. He even calls him a “pus*y” and then unleashes a bunch of “f*ck yous” to everyone in earshot.

Mitchell eventually got off the plane, but not before cops had to get involved. Law enforcement sources say Mitchell was cuffed and detained when he finally left the aircraft, however Delta refused to press charges and he was released.

Dang, after only one hit movie (well 2 if you count his small role in “Kong: Skull Island”) to his credit he’s trippin out like he’s a big entitled Hollywood star. Son might wanna chill before he strokes out and then where will he be?