“Detroit,” a must see movie, tells the heart wrenching story of gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that devastated Detroit in the summer of ’67.

John Boyega is Dismukes, accused of the killings police officers carried out. The story, unfortunately, is all too familiar. So much so, that the fact based film’s horrendous acts reads like a horror story.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film also stars Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, and John Krasinski.

“Kidnap”

Harry Berry (Karla), a Liam Neesom “Taken” prodigy, does him proud with her special set of Mom skills in “Kidnap.” Edge of your seat nail biting scenes, nerve wrecking car chases, intrigue and emotional turmoil make “Kidnap” another must see film this weekend.

Berry flexes her award worthy performance muscles and captivates audiences in a non-stop search to find her son. Karla’s use of brain and brawn in her hunt of the perpetrators adds to the suspense that will keep eyes glued to the screen.

Directed by Luis Prieto, the film also stars Sage Correa, Jason George, and Christopher Berry.

“The Dark Tower“

By far Stephen King’s most coherent and memorable film is “The Dead Zone.” But “The Dark Tower” will be memorable the gun slinging savior Roland (Idris Elba)—Elba is even referred to as tall, dark and handsome.

With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from evil, which is Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). Although Elba saves the world, he can’t save the hodgepodge script based on King’s books.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, “Tower” also stars Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, and Jackie Earle.

“Wind River”

“Wind River” is not only a riveting character-driven mystery with smart writing, an impressive cast, a skillfully rendered setting that embodies the bitter chill, but it enlightens theatergoers about a situation that exists for not only Black females but Native American young women.

The chilling thriller follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen), who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner), to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation.

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, and James Jordan.

