*The Weeknd announced in April that he was designing a sneaker as part of yearlong collaboration with Puma.

“It’s finally happening,” said the crooner tells Footwear News of his new $220 high-top design, called the Parallel. The shoes are wearable for both sexes and go on sale Aug. 24 at select retailers.

“We’ve been working with Puma for almost a year, and everyone is more than ready to get the sneakers out,” The Weeknd told Footwear News. “I was nervous at first, but when I finally got to hold the product, I immediately fell in love. I think people will like it.”

His goals for the Parallel?

“To be honest, I just want to see everyone wearing it,” the musician claimed. “I want it to be part of pop culture. I want to walk down the street and see kids wearing it and women wearing it. I want to see the pope wearing it. I want to see [Barack] Obama wearing it. I want to see Elon Musk wearing it.”