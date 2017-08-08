ALSO: Model Ashley Graham Says: 'I Know I’m on This Pedestal Because of White Privilege'

Instead, we’ll just say that we found actress Kyra Sedgwick‘s statement very interesting. It came after discovering that she and her husband of nearly 30 years, actor Kevin Bacon, are distant cousins. We think we’ll leave it at that. Nope. No, we won’t. We’d be crazy to do that. Read on for the full story.

“I figured I was going to be related to Kevin Bacon — I mean, most white people are related, ultimately,” said the 51-year-old at a panel during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour Sunday, as reported by TheWrap.com.

In 2012, both Sedgwick and Bacon participated in the PBS show “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.” That’s when the couple – who have 2 adult children together – learned they were distantly related.

“I wasn’t surprised, honestly,” she added. “Frankly, I figured that was part of the reason that they wanted to do both of us. I had to act surprised.”



The series traces the genealogy of notable celebrities and public figures through DNA.

“I want… Americans (to) realize how united we are as people… There’s so much animosity… and one of the things that I want the series to do is to show that, deep down, we are all Americans,” Gates said at the time. “We’ve been sleeping together from the very beginning of the country.”

Yeah, but we’re still kinda taken back about her statement about most white people being related. Interesting. Interesting indeed.

In other white folks news, so to speak, in an interview with New York Magazine, full-figured super model Ashley Graham (pictured above) talked about a conversation she’s had with her husband, cinematographer and documentary filmmaker Justin Ervin, who’s black.

Graham explains that they’ve discussed that as a white woman, she’s often afforded opportunities and visibility that other models who are women of color have not been given.

“I know I’m on this pedestal because of white privilege,” she said. “To not see black or Latina women as famous in my industry is crazy! I have to talk about it. I want to give those women kudos because they are the ones who paved the way for me.”

