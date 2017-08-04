*Whoopi Goldberg will reportedly return to “The View” next season, marking her 10th year at the head of the table, according to Variety.

The Oscar-winning actress will return as the moderator for the show’s 21st season, a move that reportedly gives ABC some comfort, “Goldberg has been the glue that’s kept “The View” together since creator Barbara Walters retired in 2014,” notes Variety.

Ratings for “The View” this season are at its highest in three years, with its subject matter focusing largely on politics and Donald Trump. The show averaged 2.6 million viewers last week, beating “The Talk,” which tends to veer away from politics in favor of pop culture.

Goldberg, who joined “The View” in the late summer of 2007, has now now spent more time on the show than almost any other co-host, surpassing Meredith Vieira and Star Jones (nine years each). The only two that have been on longer are Joy Behar, who’s still part of the ensemble after launching with the original cast in 1997, and Walters, who spent 17 years on the show.

The 21st season of “The View” starts in early September.