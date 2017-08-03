*Three years after eighteen year old Michael Brown was killed at the hands of police officer Darren Wilson, the residents, activists, and leaders of St. Louis are asking “WHOSE STREETS?”

Brought to you by first time filmmakers, Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis, this documentary is sure to stir up passionate emotions in remembrance of Michael Brown and those that fought for him to receive justice and for a change in the city of St. Louis.

In the documentary, viewers will see the residents’ side of the story that the protesters say mainstream media left out as well as the real lives of activists and how they interact with their loved ones.

After watching this poignant film, many may think St. Louis or even the United States as a whole is behind the times of 2017. The struggle for justice, peace, and unity continues with the countless other police killings since the day Michael Brown’s body was left lying for hours in the Northside streets.

Not to mention that the current President very openly encouraging police brutality shows the denial of humanity from the government, which is more of a backwards motion than a move towards democracy and progress.

This film will bring light to the fact that there are still long-standing racial tensions and suppressed anger in Ferguson and the ways the residents are trying to make a revolutionary change. Grief brought the community together but fighting for freedom empowers the youth who can help make a difference.

When the National Guard descended on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community spokepersons became the torchbearers of a new resistance.

“Whose Streets?” is a powerful battle cry from a generation fighting, not for their civil rights, but for the right to live.

“WHOSE STREETS?” will open theatrically starting August 11, 2017. for more info go to: www.whosestreets.com/