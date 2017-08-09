*James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment of his “Late Late Show” has now jumped to Apple Music as “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” which premiered overnight with Will Smith riding shotgun.

The pair got Jiggy Wit It, as expected, but Corden summoned a marching band for assistance. The musicians came out of nowhere to accompany the duo, who began rapping the song through the sunroof…to a deserted USC campus.

The pair also spoke about Smith’s rise to fame, from writing his first rhyme at age 12 and got scoring his first hit single at 16 with “Girls Ain’t Nothing but Trouble.”

“I had a record on the radio for the last 30 days as a senior,” he recalls.

At one point, we learn that Smith has been asked to play Barack Obama, and that the former president gave his blessing.

The entire episode is at applemusic.com/carpoolkaraoke and the first six minutes can be seen below:

Next week’s episodes (premiering Aug. 15) will feature Alicia Keys and John Legend, plus Metallica and Billy Eichner.