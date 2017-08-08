*The mother of rapper Wiz Khalifa is suing her former daughter-in-law Amber Rose for defamation, claiming the model trashed her and her mother in a profanity-laced phone call to a third party.

In the suit, filed July 3 in Washington County, PA, Katie Wimbush-Polk claims Amber “impute(d) criminality,” which is “incompatible with her status as a grandmother and her status as a volunteer mentoring at-risk youth,” which require adults to have cleared background checks.

Amber Rose Levonchuck, a resident of Tarzana, Calif., is alleged in the suit to have made a call on June 19 to a phone linked to Wimbush-Polk’s account, according to the Observer-Reporter. The person who had the phone that day was a friend and former employee, Danesa Letic, who was in Louisiana, the suit claims.

Letic’s 5-year-old niece actually answered the call, and the suit alleges Amber immediately “launched into a profane attack.” The niece gave the phone to her aunt, who eventually was able to identify herself. According to the suit, even after knowing she was speaking with a third party, the caller alleged Wimbush-Polk had allowed her own child, Dorien, to die and she was unfit to visit or care for Amber and Khalifa’s 4-year-old son, Sebastian.

Khalifa’s sibling, Dorien Thomaz, died Feb. 20, 2017, of complications from lymphoma.

Spurring the call was an accusation Wimbush-Polk made a report to California child welfare services, which reportedly visited Amber Rose on June 19.

Wimbush-Polk “made no such report at or around that time,” according to her complaint.

Wimbush-Polk claimed Amber’s statements were malicious, “tended to harm” her reputation, lowered her in the estimation of the community or deterred others from associating or dealing with her, and disputes the claim she had let Dorien Thomaz die caused her to be humiliated and suffer severe mental anguish.

She asked for damages of more than $50,000, including court costs, interest, punitive and other damages.