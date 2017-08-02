*MTV’s has found its co-hosts for the return of “TRL.”

With more than 10 million YouTube subscribers and fresh from hosting a live Golden Globes preshow this year, social media star Liza Koshy has inked an overall first-look deal with the channel, which includes hosting duties for the “TRL” reboot premiering Oct. 2. The pact also calls for Koshy to develop and executive produce original content for the network.

Koshy joins previously announced co-hosts Amy Phan, D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and Tamara Dhia.

Koshy set a YouTube record for fastest to 10 million subscribers and has nearly 45 million followers across her platforms. Last year, she interviewed President Barack Obama to encourage voter registration around the presidential election.

Below, Koshy’s YouTube blooper reel: