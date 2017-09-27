*A Missouri bar owner is being called racist for taping the jerseys of Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick outside of his entrance for use as doormats, reports NBC’s KOMU.

Placed side-by-side, the jerseys read “Lynch” “Kaepernick.”

“It’s not a race thing,” says Jason Burle, a military veteran who owns the S.N.A.F.U Bar in Lake Ozark. “A lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing.”

Burle said he ordered the two jerseys to be used as doormats after NFL players began kneeling during the national anthem.

“We pulled them out of the box, taped them down. There was no ill-intent,” Burle says. “If someone thinks that I mean personal harm to someone, they don’t know me.”

But patron Taylor Sloan thought otherwise when he saw the jerseys outside Burle’s bar over the weekend and the not-so-hidden message of its side-by-side placement.

“That’s not the Missouri I know,” Sloan tells KOMU. “It just kind of upset me really bad. Put a bad taste in my mouth.”

Watch KOMU’s report below: