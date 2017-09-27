*A Missouri bar owner is being called racist for taping the jerseys of Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick outside of his entrance for use as doormats, reports NBC’s KOMU.

Placed side-by-side, the jerseys read “Lynch” “Kaepernick.”

“It’s not a race thing,” says Jason Burle, a military veteran who owns the S.N.A.F.U Bar in Lake Ozark. “A lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing.”

Burle said he ordered the two jerseys to be used as doormats after NFL players began kneeling during the national anthem.

“We pulled them out of the box, taped them down. There was no ill-intent,” Burle says. “If someone thinks that I mean personal harm to someone, they don’t know me.”

But patron Taylor Sloan thought otherwise when he saw the jerseys outside Burle’s bar over the weekend and the not-so-hidden message of its side-by-side placement.

“That’s not the Missouri I know,” Sloan tells KOMU. “It just kind of upset me really bad. Put a bad taste in my mouth.”

Watch KOMU’s report below:

 





2 Responses

  1. Pamela Reply

    It’s really sad that an individual cannot voice their opinion without people taking it in the wrong context. If this makes you feel better, then maybe this is what you should do. I would think that life should offer you more.

  2. blackmanrising Reply

    What is the point of taunting the adversary with, black power cahoots, social disruption, agitation, marching, shouting, screaming, profanity, throwing rocks, destroying other peoples property and proclaiming to the world that … “we at war” but yet when the moment of truth arrives and the chips are down we are hightailing it out no where to be found …. so ….black women and the children we desert and leave behind are who they take it out on ….. so yeah …. I am pretty pissed about that upon the moment of truth the black mans call to action and strategy is to go before the world and get down on our knees ……. GRADE F.

