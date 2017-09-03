*Journalist and Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King, who writes for the Daily News in New York as its “senior justice writer,” is leaving the news organization to become a writer-in-residence at the Harvard University-based Fair Punishment Project, King announced Wednesday.

“We will miss Shaun’s passionate voice and perspective, and we have begun to focus on how best to provide new coverage to the issues he addressed,” News Editor-in-Chief Arthur Browne told Journal-isms by email. “I do not yet know what form the coverage will take.”

In his tweet, King wrote:

Honored to be joining the @FairPunishment Project as Writer-in-Residence. Grateful for my time at the @NYDailyNews. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/w9mXFhkBLS — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 23, 2017

King — a left-wing activist and political commentator — most recently endorsed the AntiFa movement in the wake of the violence surrounding the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA.

He often used his NY Daily News platform to express despair over police brutality, as he did back in June when he wrote. “I am losing.”

“This isn’t me pointing the fingers at activists or organizations. I am right in the middle of this fight. I’ve marched. I’ve protested. I’ve organized. I’ve taught. I’ve petitioned. I’ve donated. I’ve lobbied. I’ve voted. I’ve campaigned. I’ve presented. I’ve written. I’ve tweeted. I’ve Facebooked. I’ve strategized. I’ve televised. I’ve radioed.

“For three straight years, I’ve thrown everything I’ve known to throw at the problem of police brutality in America, and by all measures, the problem is now worse than it was before I did any of those things.

“We are losing. We are being outspent, out-organized, and out-maneuvered by an unjust system that is so deeply entrenched and so well fortified with the principles of white supremacy, racism and classism that in spite of all of our collective efforts, injustice marches on. It isn’t skipping a beat. . . .”

In March, King declared President Trump “mentally unfit to hold the Office of President. As a result, he should be immediately removed from office.”

The Fair Punishment Project is a joint initiative of Harvard Law School’s Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race & Justice and its Criminal Justice Institute, the Accountable Justice Collaborative (at The Advocacy Fund), and the Bronx Defenders, per journal-isms.com.

