*Here’s an ignorant ass heffa that needs to be put on blast.

In Charlotte, NC a McDonald’s employee, a black woman at that, has been fired after video of her making racist comments towards a Hispanic customer went viral.

The customer on the receiving end of the verbal attack, Wendy Rios, posted the video on Facebook on Sept. 9.

“Can you spell deportation?” the woman asks Rios, as if Donald Trump isn’t terrorizing black folk, too.

Rios said, in her Facebook post, that the McDonalds worker went off on her after she asked if her order was complete. She also asked that her followers share the clip. It’s now been viewed almost 500,000 times.

RELATED NEWS: ESPN TO JEMELE HILL: CALLING TRUMP A WHITE SUPREMACIST IS ‘INAPPROPRIATE’

Rios told NBC Charlotte she continued to urge the woman verbally assaulting her to repeat her remarks so she’d “have proof.”

“I kept saying, ‘do it again, do it again,’ because I wanted to have proof what she did to me,” she said.

It certainly appears the (dumb-ass) woman in the video had no problem complying with Rios’ request.

The NY Daily News reports that George Forrest, a McDonald’s franchisee, released a statement about the incident, calling the former employee’s actions “inexcusable.”

“The actions of this employee are inexcusable and in no way reflect the strong values McDonald’s and my organization place on diversity, inclusion and providing a welcoming experience for our customers. This individual is no longer employed at my restaurant and we have expressed our sincerest apologies to the customer for this situation,” the statement read.

On the other hand, Rios says she has not been contacted by anyone at McDonald’s. Hmm, interesting.