*Bobby Brown wants ya’ll to know that is was HIM who taught the late-great Michael Jackson how to do the moonwalk.

In an interview with ‘The Cypher,’ Bobby says that the moonwalk was just one of his ‘signature moves’ that he, and he alone, brought to the East Coast.

“I had a few moves that was just super,” he explained. “Plus, I was the first one in Orchard Park to do the moonwalk. So, the moonwalk was one of my signature moves. Nobody. I had brought it up from down South. It was something that just killed the game once I brought it up the East Coast.”

According to Bobby, the moonwalk existed long before Motown 25 and after he taught MJ how to do it, as we all know, it became his signature move.

“Actually, I was the one that taught Michael how to do it,” he said when asked about the moonwalk’s origins. And it all began when New Edition were invited to Jackson’s home. Bobby and his bandmates found themselves dancing in “this big room with mirrors,” in which MJ spotted Bobby’s distinctive dance move.

“We was poppin,’ he was watchin’ us pop,” he said. “He saw me do the moonwalk. And he [asked], ‘What is that?’ And I did it again. He just watched it, and he just started doin’ it.”

As reported by BET, Bobby claims it was a young man in Alabama who originally taught him how to moonwalk by sliding through the move in sand deliberately spread on the ground. But he credits the King of Pop for perfecting the move.

