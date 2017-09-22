*After former University of Tennessee football star Albert Haynesworth alleged racial and physical abuse by former University of Tennessee basketball standout Brittany Jackson, Jackson released a statement saying, “Accusations of me being racially biased are absurd,” reports USA Today.

After Jackson accused Haynesworth of skipping child-support payments, the former NFL player went on a Twitter rampage on Wednesday (Sept. 20) in which he accused Jackson of calling him the n-word “on numerous occasions” and became violent “where more than 10 times in Tennessee and Florida I, me, Albert called the police to restrain her.”

Read all three parts of his tirade below:

The Ugly Truth about Brittany. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/DunUAYmARf — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) September 20, 2017

The Ugly Truth about Brittany. Part 2 pic.twitter.com/81HI12IerY — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) September 20, 2017

The Ugly Truth about Brittany. Part 3 pic.twitter.com/rnJ35puXWR — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) September 20, 2017

In the statement provided to the Knoxville News Sentinel late Thursday, Jackson begins by saying she is “saddened and humiliated” by Haynesworth’s recent Twitter tirade against her, “the mother of our beautiful child.”

Jackson’s statement says she and Haynesworth are involved in litigation and that, “(I)t is critically important to our child that albert (sic) begins to focus on being a good and supportive father. This is a very difficult time for me and our child.

“Shockingly enough finding out I am the mother of Alberts 7th child, I do not feel I need to stoop to make public his true conduct. As for the domestic accusations, I can not comment at this time due to current litigations but the truth always surfaces.

“Accusations of me being racially biased are absurd. Come on albert we lived together for over 2 years and have a beautiful biracial baby that I love more than anything in this world!”

Haynesworth, a former Washington Redskins defensive tackle at 6-foot-6, 320-pounds, posted another tweet Thursday night, apparently referring to renewed criticism over reports of him saying, “I don’t even like black girls,” when accused of sexual assault by a Washington, D.C., waitress in 2011.

“Let me get something straight everybody can understand!!! I love ALL women!!! As long you are a beautiful REAL WOMAN trust me I’m trying to smash!!!” Haynesworth wrote.

Read in full below: