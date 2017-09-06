President Barack Obama boards Air Force One before departing from Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

US President Barack Obama boards Air Force One before departing from Los Angeles International Airport on February 12, 2016. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN

*Southern California drivers will soon get a chance to drive Obama Highway.

Lawmakers on Tuesday approved naming a portion of Highway 134 as President Barack H. Obama Highway, according to Los Angeles Times. The stretch will run between Interstate 210 and Highway 2.

Obama used to live in Pasadena and attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock, which is near the 134.

“I am so proud to have authored this proposal to forever appreciate and commemorate President Obama’s tremendous legacy, statesmanship and direct connection to Southern California,” state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, said in a statement posted on his website.

Senate Joint Resolution 8, co-authored by Portantino and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Riverside, received bipartisan support.

“It is so important that California highlights the dignity of President Obama,” said activist John Gallogly, who approached Portantino with the idea, according to the release. “His direct connection to Southern California in general and to the 134 freeway specifically makes this the appropriate and exciting place to recognize his tremendous accomplishments and the Presidential manner in which he led our country.





    FINALLY, something good is happening on the political scene! Bravo California.. Bravo Sen. Anthony Portantino and Rep. Jimmy Gomez. I drive a portion of that highway quite often, can’t wait to see President Obama’s name on the highway signs. This is a good thing… I smile

