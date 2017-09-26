*Billboard caught up with Cardi B on Monday to get her take on some current hot topics.

On the day her single “Bodak Yellow” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, making history as the first from a female rapper to hit No. 1 without a guest artist since Lauryn Hill in 1998, the reality star rapper sounded off on Donald Trump’s relations with North Korea, Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment and the president’s outrage at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

“Why is our president so concerned about what football players is doing when the goddamn world is going in shambles?” Cardi said. “You got this man from North Korea that’s talking about he’s declaring war — which, I don’t know, declaring war on who? Don’t declare war on us. We don’t want that beef.”

Regarding the current NFL drama caused by Trump’s tweets, she said: “It’s just ridiculous. I feel like all these football team owners, they want to release statements now … and it’s like, Colin Kaepernick, he still don’t got a job. So what’s really good? Ya’ll wanna be releasing statements like ‘We support this and that people.’ No, not really, because if ya’ll did, Colin would have a job right now. Like what’s good? What’s really, really good?”

“And on top of that,” she continued, “I want to tell the audience, I want to tell the people don’t be so hard on these players. These players, they’re kneeling, they’re holding hands, they’re doing things — and it seems like sometimes it’s not enough, like, ‘Oh, if they really real about it, they would not play.’ These people need their job too. Are you gonna pay them? You can’t be really be mad at the players. Be mad at these goddamn team owners.”

Watch below: