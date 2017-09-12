*If someone give someone else advice they didn’t ask for, is the person giving the “advice” a hater?

Well of course it certainly seems that way, which is why Cardi B is reacting to a comment from comedian Sommore who took to Instagram to share some words and thoughts on Cardi’s new status in the music world.

The comedian’s caption on her post read:

“Just cause you busy don’t mean [you’re] winning… You better be reading ya paperwork! #Chandelierovahere.”

Sommore’s unsolicited “what da f*ck” comment seems to have come from out nowhere, but nonetheless Cardi took time to respond nonetheless.

Cardi clapped back by saying, “Coming from nothing isn’t winning, doing everything they said I couldn’t because of my stripper past isn’t winning, taking care of my family isn’t winning, reaching the top of the billboard charts when everybody said NO isn’t winning??? If this ain’t winning sis you tell me what is!! I know you must be so busy and overbooked that finding the time to give me “advice” was hard!! But I talk to Christ and my mother every day and I don’t need it!!”

