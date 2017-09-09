*Sibongile Mani, a 27-year-old college student in South Africa, went on a wild spending spree after she was accidentally awarded $1 million in financial aid, the NY Daily News reports.

Mani discovered the error in June when her $100 monthly stipend on her financial aid debit card reflected a $1 million balance.

Rather than notify Intellimi, the company that issued the debit card, she took the money and went on a shopping spree.

Mani reportedly purchased a lot of designer clothes for herself, threw extravagant birthday parties for her friends and bought them expensive gifts such as iPhone 7s.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: 50 Cent No Longer Feuding with STARZ Over ‘Power’: ‘TURN THAT SH*T BACK ON NOW!’

She spent over $60,000 before the error was discovered and the debit card was blocked. Officials at Intellimi confirmed that no other student was affected by their error.

“All students who were due to receive NSFAS payments got them,” WSU spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo told CNN.

Mani was ordered to return the items she purchased and pay back the money she spent. Intellimi may also take legal action against her.

She expressed her shame in a since-deleted Facebook post:

“Today my personal life has become a social media scandal. I have been named and shamed in public. Today, I am a bad person, a person who stole the money of students,” she wrote, according to Herald Live. “With that being said, and being named a thief, but as we all know in every story there is truth and there are lies with the very same story.”

Save

Save