*David Clarke, a Trump Administration certified ass-clown and former controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff, went into his patented attack-dog mode via Twitter to go at California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters.

He also took the opportunity to go at the Black Lives Matter collective. and of course, he had words for conservatives’ new favorite whipping boy, Colin Kaepernick.

First up for Clarke’s was Waters. He went after her because of her statement directed at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, amid reports that President Donald Trump scolded Sessions and reportedly called him an “idiot” to his face in a room full of people.

“To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel,” she tweeted.

Like the house-negro he is, Clarke concluded on Twitter that Waters “hates White people” and that she was a “Black supremacist.”‘

Hours later on Twitter, he went for the Black Lives Matter movement—which he refers to as “Black Lies Matter”—blaming them for the chaos that occurred in St. Louis following the acquittal of a White police officer who fatally shot a Black man, and outlandishly claiming that the group is “destroying cities.”

And of course for every Trumper and self-righteous American, there’s the obligatory Colin Kaepernick tweet. He claimed that Kaepernick’s powerful decision to use his platform as an avenue to take a stand against social injustice wasn’t sincere.

Meanwhile, if Clarke doesn’t get his own act together, he’s at risk of losing his master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School because it was plagiarized. CNN obtained this tidbit via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Naval Postgraduate School came to its decision after a lengthy investigation triggered by a May CNN KFile report. The story revealed that Clarke’s 2013 thesis, entitled “Making U.S. security and privacy rights compatible,” contained language lifted from numerous sources, including multiple ACLU reports, the 9/11 Commission Report, The Washington Post, former President George W. Bush’s book “Decision Points” and others. In all the instances KFile found, Clarke credited sources with a footnote but did not indicate with quotation marks that he was using the language verbatim.

Read/learn MORE about this story at CNN.

 





  Taurusingr

    yo, when I read what Davy Clarke said about Kaepernick, I stood up at the library, bald up my fist and started walking toward the computer monitor. I was about to go IN on the Dell Monitor!!! Whats good Davey Dave!! What’s good!!

