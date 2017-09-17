*David Clarke, a Trump Administration certified ass-clown and former controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff, went into his patented attack-dog mode via Twitter to go at California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters.

He also took the opportunity to go at the Black Lives Matter collective. and of course, he had words for conservatives’ new favorite whipping boy, Colin Kaepernick.

First up for Clarke’s was Waters. He went after her because of her statement directed at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, amid reports that President Donald Trump scolded Sessions and reportedly called him an “idiot” to his face in a room full of people.

“To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel,” she tweeted.

Like the house-negro he is, Clarke concluded on Twitter that Waters “hates White people” and that she was a “Black supremacist.”‘

It’s obvious that Maxine Waters hates white people. That would make her a black supremacist. pic.twitter.com/hdRQG7XxuC — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 16, 2017

Hours later on Twitter, he went for the Black Lives Matter movement—which he refers to as “Black Lies Matter”—blaming them for the chaos that occurred in St. Louis following the acquittal of a White police officer who fatally shot a Black man, and outlandishly claiming that the group is “destroying cities.”

If Black LIES Matter really believe that Black Lives Matter they would be helping out in youth centers instead of destroying cities. pic.twitter.com/4woALVTScF — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 17, 2017

And of course for every Trumper and self-righteous American, there’s the obligatory Colin Kaepernick tweet. He claimed that Kaepernick’s powerful decision to use his platform as an avenue to take a stand against social injustice wasn’t sincere.

When I see Kaepernick in the hood mentoring young black males on making better lifestyle choices then I will know his sincerity. Opportunist pic.twitter.com/5rlOGM4w0C — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 16, 2017

Meanwhile, if Clarke doesn’t get his own act together, he’s at risk of losing his master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School because it was plagiarized. CNN obtained this tidbit via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Naval Postgraduate School came to its decision after a lengthy investigation triggered by a May CNN KFile report. The story revealed that Clarke’s 2013 thesis, entitled “Making U.S. security and privacy rights compatible,” contained language lifted from numerous sources, including multiple ACLU reports, the 9/11 Commission Report, The Washington Post, former President George W. Bush’s book “Decision Points” and others. In all the instances KFile found, Clarke credited sources with a footnote but did not indicate with quotation marks that he was using the language verbatim.

