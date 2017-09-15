*We’ve got more news regarding the late Dick Gregory‘s going home/funeral services. Richard Claxton Gregory – an African American comedian, civil rights activist, social critic, writer, entrepreneur, conspiracy theorist, and occasional actor – died (08-19-17) at the age of 84.

According to The Associated Press, Gregory, who was recently in and out of the hospital, died following a severe bacterial infection. EURweb has not independently confirmed the cause of death.

Here’s the schedule/info:

WHO: The family of Mr. Dick Gregory and special guests will include; Stevie Wonder, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Myrlie Evers-Williams, Minister Louis Farrakhan, C.T. Vivian, Martin Luther King III, Ilyasah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X), Cathy Hughes, Rain Pryor (daughter of Richard Pryor), Rev. William Barber, Joe Morton, Nick Cannon, India Arie, Killer Mike and many more to be announced, who will pay tribute to Mr. Gregory at the service on Saturday.

WHAT: “Celebration of Life” service for Civil Rights Leader, Icon, Legend and Humanitarian, Mr. Gregory, Richard Claxton “Dick” (Born, October 12, 1932, St. Louis, Mo.)

WHEN/ WHERE; Saturday, September 16th (Service in MD) & Sunday, September 17th (Parade in DC)

Schedule

Friday, September 15, 2017

Private Family Viewing 4-8pm (NOT OPEN TO THE PRESS)

Louis Stokes Library

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 4:00pm (Doors open at 3:00pm)

Location: City of Praise Family Ministries

8501 Jericho City Drive

Landover, MD 20785

*Admission; Open To The Public (No Tickets needed, First Come First Serve General Admission Seating up to Venue Capacity), Press Coverage Access: upon approval

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Dick Gregory Tribute Parade in Washington, D.C.

Time: 10:00am-11:30am

10:00-10:30 program

10:30am -Parade from Howard Theatre (620 T Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001) To Ben’s Chili Bowl

(1213 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009)

Open to the Public, No Ticket Required

Parade is Open to the Media For Coverage

For Media Access Availability, coverage and approval, send requests to: [email protected]

FLOWERS /DONATIONS

The Gregory family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please consider purchasing copies of Dick Gregory’s newest book “Defining Moments in Black History” for your family or friends to keep the words and passions of Dick Gregory front and center, or, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Dick Gregory Foundation and Dick Gregory Society.

For additional information or updates, please visit: www.DickGregoryTribute.com

source:

Priscilla Clarke

[email protected]