*Los Angeles, CA – After “My Girl;” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg;” “I’m Losin’ You;” and “I Wish It Would Rain” was there any doubt that David Ruffin was a principal player in the Pop culture?

I remember ( back in the ‘60’s) some publication lauding him as the greatest singer in the world. Then there was that photo of David and Muhammad Ali together in New York; two champions!

Genna Ruffin who bore David’s son (David Jr.) said in her book that David Sr. even doubted himself as a singer, but history shows how he influenced the likes of Rod Stewart and so many others. She said he read the Bible regularly. John Hall of Hall & Oates said it sounded like he was crying in every song he sang.

In Genna’s book, she mentions how David liked the sound of Wilson Pickett. Wilson was the lead vocal on “I Found A Love” (The Falcons).

Did you know that The Supremes backed Wilson up on some of his songs?

David told me personally that he also got his inspiration from Sam Cooke. His favorite writer was Smokey Robinson. He told me that.

Marvin Gaye acknowledged David in his book “Divided Soul;” saying that David did something that he had neglected to do – in terms of the strong black male voice.

That was before “Heard It Through The Grapevine,” and “Distant Lover” to name a few. Sam Cooke; David Ruffin; Wilson Pickett; Marvin Gaye – delivered some of the finest music out of that era. There were so many others like Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford “I Need Your Lovin’ Every Day.”

Did David outshine them? I think he just did his thing and complemented them. God rest his soul!

On YouTube you can see David singing “It’s Growing” looking like a diplomat. But here’s “Double Cross”

