*Motivational speaker and author, Dr. Willie Jolley has a new book out on marriage, co-authored with his wife of 30 years, Dee Taylor-Jolley, called “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!” The book’s cover promises 10 secrets to shape a great marriage. Now that’s something to look forward to.

For more on the book, watch the Jolleys via the video below.

About Dr. Willie Jolley

There are many motivational speakers, and then there is the one, the only, the incomparable Dr. Willie Jolley. He has been described simultaneously as a world-class, award-winning speaker and singer, best-selling author and media personality.

Dr. Willie Jolley has achieved remarkable heights in the speaking industry, having come from humble beginnings as a fired singer, who was replaced by a karaoke machine! He has gone on to be named “One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World” by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International, inducted into the Speaker Hall of Fame and achieved the distinction of Certified Speaker Professional by the National Speakers Association. He’s the recipient of the Ron Brown Distinguished Leadership Award, named “One of the Top 5 Leadership Speakers” by Speaking.com and Business Leader of The Year by The African American Chambers of Commerce.

Dr. Jolley uses his public platform to pursue his mission of empowering and encouraging people to rise above their circumstances and maximize their God given potential! Many know him as the speaker Ford Motors called on when they were on the brink of bankruptcy. His work helped Ford reject a government bailout and go on to Billion Dollar profits!

No matter the venue, from his iHeartRadio podcast to his SiriusXM Radio show, to his audiences like Walmart, Comcast, Verizon, Marriott or The Million Dollar Round Table, Dr. Jolley keeps it moving with high energy, high content and great enthusiasm. He delivers memorable nuggets and useable strategies on how every person can live a better life, one day at a time!

Dr. Jolley’s the author of several international best-selling books including: It Only Takes A Minute To Change Your Life, A Setback Is A Setup For A Comeback, Turn Setbacks Into Greenbacks and An Attitude of Excellence, endorsed by Dr. Stephen Covey.

He holds a Doctorate of Ministry Degree in Faith-Driven Achievement from the California Graduate School of Theology, a Master’s Degree in Theology from Wesley Theological Seminary and a B.A. in Psychology and Sociology from The American University.Dr. Jolley resides with his wife, Dee, in Washington, DC.

