*Although a number of white celebrities and influencers have been very critical about Donald Trump — with most noting that at his core he’s is a racist narcissist — Trump is only going after the black woman who shared similar sentiments.

Racist much?

Trump’s White House has ESPN’s public editor Jim Brady quivering, so he attempted to clean up Jemele Hill’s so-called “mess” by stating that she violated the company’s social media policy in her tweets calling Trump a white supremacist.

As you know, Trump is calling for Hill to be fired and for ESPN to apologize.

Meanwhile, he’s never apologized for publicly criticizing Barack Obama for allegedly not being an American citizen when he worked for NBC as host of “The Apprentice.”

ESPN President John Skipper reiterated in an internal memo that “we have social media policies which require people to understand that social platforms are public and their comments on them will reflect on ESPN. At a minimum, comments should not be inflammatory or personal.”

He added, “We had a violation of those standards in recent days and our handling of this is a private matter. As always, in each circumstance, we look to do what is best for our business.”

Brady explained it this way: “So, yes, Hill is a U.S. citizen who clearly cannot stand the president of her country. She’s far from alone in that view. But she’s also the high-profile host of a high-profile show on a high-profile network that is going through high-profile business and cultural challenges, and none of what’s happened the past few days has accrued or will accrue to ESPN’s benefit.

“With the salary and prominence ESPN provides Hill comes some responsibility to play by the network’s rules, and, in this case, she crossed the line set by management just five months ago, when ESPN released revised guidelines about political discussions.

“Included in those guidelines was the following:

“The topic should be related to a current issue impacting sports. This condition may vary for content appearing on platforms with broader editorial missions — such as The Undefeated, FiveThirtyEight and espnW. Other exceptions must be approved in advance by senior editorial management.”

“The tweet that Hill was responding to when she wrote her most noteworthy comments had nothing to do with sports. And for those who say that Hill’s personal Twitter account isn’t ESPN’s business — and I have seen a few suggestions to that effect — ESPN made it clear when I asked back in April that it considers social media accounts of its public-facing talent part of that policy. . . .”

Hill dropped a statement last week on social media, writing that “my regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light.”

“CBS Evening News” reporter Julianna Goldman noted a passage from Trump’s 2007 book “Think Big and Kick Ass in Business and Life,” in which he says: “When people wrong you, go after those people because it is a good feeling and because other people will see you doing it. I love getting even.”

Trump’s narcissistic, infantile nature won’t allow him to brush his shoulders off and move on. He has to “get even” with Jemele Hill… ’cause you know, that’s the “presidental” thing to do.

Do you think he called up his token Omarosa for advice on how to deal with this “uppity” Hill woman?

