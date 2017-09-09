UPDATE …

TMZ is now reporting that according to well placed sources, Eric Chase Bolling Jr. died from a drug overdose. The site says he was having a hard time dealing with the trouble his dad was having at the network. Sources say he was extremely embarrassed by the stories and was “emotionally upset.”

Earlier we reported …

*We know what you’re thinking. Maybe it had something to do with his father getting fired for sexual harassment? Dang, talk about sins of the father …

We’re alluding to why the son of now fired Fox News Channel host Eric Bolling may have committed suicide mere hours after his father was forced out of the network.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. took his life Friday night.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: JAY-Z ADMITS HIS MOTHER DIDN’T APPROVE HIS DECISION TO REVEAL SHE’S GAY ON ‘4:44’

The Fox personality and the network parted ways after HuffPost published a report in August revealing that he had sent inappropriate text messages (photos of his genitals) to current and former female colleagues.

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said in a statement on Friday, according to Variety. “We thank Eric for ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Bolling vowed to clear his name, but the timing certainly suggests it was all too much to handle for his son.

Eric Chase was living in Boulder, Colorado and studied economics at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to his Facebook.

He was the only child of Eric Bolling and wife Adrienne.

Here’s Twitter reaction from Don Lemon, Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivers:

So awful. My heart goes out to Eric and his family. Tragedy: Eric Bolling Son Dies | Mediaite https://t.co/8DvUNqqi9M — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 9, 2017

@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017