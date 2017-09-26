First Ever HBCU Technology Summit to be Held at Morehouse

Black Higher Ed Tech Leaders, Key HBCU Leaders, Administrators and Alumni will meet in Atlanta to plan HBCU Sustainability; Registration and Call for Speakers is now open.

*The National Black Information Technology Leadership Organization (NBITLO) is calling together Higher Education Administrators, Students, Faculty, Alumni, Tech Leaders, Institutional Advancement Practitioners and Enrollment Management professionals for its first annual HBCU Technology Summit.

The event will be held October 27th and 28th, 2017 on the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia’s Atlanta University Center. The event theme is “Inspiring Innovation, Encouraging Collaboration, and Igniting Entrepreneurship…” Morehouse College, Spelman and Clark Atlanta Universities are proud hosts of this inaugural Tech-Focused sustainability summit.

“The HBCU Technology Summit is a relevant platform that provides HBCU College Presidents, Higher Ed Veterans, along with Technology Professionals, Entrepreneurs, HBCU Alumni and Students an avenue to begin action-driven discussions involving mapping out the next hundred years of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We must actively lead the conversation and ignite action tied to the continuity and sustainability of HBCUs. We will begin with an emphasis on aligning Technology Systems to improve operational efficiencies to optimize the student experience, rethink enrollment management, and also better align programs with industry demand, particularly in the STEM and High-Tech spaces,” said NBITLO Founder and HBCU Tech Summit Visionary Andrew West.

The organizers of the HBCU Technology Summit, in conjunction with NBITLO, have issued a “Call for Speakers” to those who work and have worked in the space in Administration, Enrollment Management, Institutional Advancement, Academic Computing, Technology Systems and those extolling proven practices that will push the leading edge in defining what the new HBCU model for sustainability will look like.

They are looking for contributors to the conversation who have respect for the foundations and traditions of HBCUs while also recognizing the amazing potential that can be achieved as we work to reposition our cherished schools for the future while motivating the pursuit of excellence.

Presentation proposals may be submitted under one of the ten thematic tracks that characterize this year’s summit. Each track explores a different aspect of HBCU sustainability with an overarching goal of innovative entrepreneurial professions:

1. Innovation and Entrepreneurship-Focused Campus

2. E-Learning and Innovative Recruitment Methods

3. Saving the Nation’s HBCUs

4. STEM and High Tech Professions

5. Advancing Enrollment Management through Technology & Digital Methods

6. Sustainability Modeling

7. Improving Accountability through Systems Thinking

8. Technology Systems and Accreditation

9. Signature Presidents Round Table

10. HBCU Alumni Perspectives Showcase

To submit a presentation proposal or to suggest a speaker, please review the requirements on www.nbitlo.org/atlanta. Submissions will be accepted online through October 15, 2017.

In addition to a call for speakers, organizers have also opened registration for the HBCU Technology Summit.

Corporations interested in exhibiting, are invited to share information related to entrepreneurship, careers, innovations or products and services at the Tech Expo and Innovation Showcase.

Attendees will experience two days of dynamic programming, which include:

* Welcoming Reception on Friday Evening

* Dynamic Keynotes and Roundtable discussions

* Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions

* High Tech Expo and Innovation Showcase

* Countless Networking Events & Mentorship Opportunities

* An Opportunity to participate in our National Think Tank and annual report on HBCU sustainability.

About the National Black Information Technology Leadership Organization

NBITLO is a non-profit organization created to support the goals of black technology leaders by equipping them with resources and professional development opportunities that strengthen and refine their skills in support of the larger vision.

Its vision is to populate the global workforce with a diverse and highly qualified group of information technology leaders who will lead with vision, innovation, tech savvy and keen technology leadership skills. Founded in 2009, NBITLO is America’s premier national organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide, creating equity in the information technology workforce, diversifying the STEM pipeline, and incubating and equipping innovators with world class inventions and global business ideas. Visit www.NBITLO.org for more information.

About the HBCU Technology Summit 2017

The NBITLO HBCU Technology Summit is an event focused on the intersection of HBCU Excellence through Technology Systems and Higher Education Best Practices. This two-day summit seeks to create an environment and network to achieve the following: Create a new model for our Nations Historically Black Colleges and Universities, send a loud and clear message to HBCU leaders that Technology Systems, Automation and Enrollment Management can improve viability, and offer students Innovation and Entrepreneurship incubators are the next wave. For more details, visit www.nbitlo.org/Atlanta

Tiffany Lewis

[email protected]