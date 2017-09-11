*Today’s 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks had “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade thinking about the future of the New York memorial honoring those who died.

“Do you worry that, 100 years from now, someone’s going to try to take that memorial down, like they’re trying to remake our memorials today?” Kilmeade asked Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke this morning, essentially comparing memorials for people killed in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil to memorials honoring people who fought to maintain slavery.

Zinke’s response put him in the same category of Confederate statue defenders as the folks on Fox News.

“I’m one that believes we should learn from history, and I think our monuments are part of our country’s history. We can learn from it,” he answered. “Since we don’t put up statues of Jesus, everyone’s going to fall morally short.”

Watch below: