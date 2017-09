*Kenneka Jenkins, a beautiful 19-year-old African American girl, is said to have left home for a party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport around 11 p.m. on September 9.

Hours later her body was discovered in a freezer on the hotel grounds.

According to reports, after a group of her girlfriends that were also at the party claim they couldn’t find her, they called her mom, Teresa Martin.

It was 4 a.m.

Article continues at EURThisNthat.