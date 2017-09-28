*Racial slurs were found written on the dormitory doors of five black cadets at Colorado’s Air Force Academy Preparatory School, a 10-month program that gives some prospective cadets a little more preparation before being accepted to the Air Force Academy.

The phrase “go home n**ger” was scrawled on message boards attached to the doors of the five cadets, according to officials. The academy says it is investigating the incident.

“There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism. It’s not who we are, and we will not tolerate it in any shape or fashion,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria in a statement sent to media Thursday morning. “The Air Force Academy strives to create a climate of dignity and respect for all … period … those who don’t understand that are behind the power curve and better catch up.”

“I’ve said it before, the area of dignity and respect is my red line,” Lt. Gen. Silveria continued. “Let me be clear: it won’t be crossed without significant repercussions. Diversity is a strength of our Academy and our Air Force.  We are stronger when we take into account the views of those with different backgrounds and life experiences.”

Silveria also sternly addressed the Cadet Wing at around noon on Thursday. He said in part, “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.”

Watch below:

The mother of one student posted images of the vandalism with the comment: “This is why I’m so hurt!”

The mother later told Colorado’s KRDO NewsChannel 13, “I’m angry that people are teaching their children such hate. These young people are supposed to bond and protect each other and the country…Keep your head up, son.”

 





  1. Tracey R. Williams Reply

    People, we are all puppets on a string! WE: Blacks, Whites, Hispanics etc are all ignorant! Where does the HATE come from? White people, where does your hatred of Blacks stem from? I’m not sure anyone can pinpoint a time. WE are not each others problem. We are reacting as puppets on a string should react. We are told who to hate and who to love. Our problem is with the 1% who owns our government and who are our puppet masters. If you want to manipulate the Masses, how would YOU do it? If you were part of the 1% and wanted to maintain your power, status and money and did not want the 99% to wake up, what distraction would you use? What apparatus would you use? We have been brainwashed to hate each other, to stay at each others throats so THEY can continue their agenda. The reason the 1% is successful in manipulating and causing havoc among the 99%, that’s US, is because 90% of the media is owned by 6 corporations, GE, DISNEY, TIME WARNER, CBS, VIACOM AND NEWS CORP, all totaling at least 25 subsidiaries. In the 1980’s the media was owned by 50 companies. Need I tell you who owns our media? Yes, you’re right, the 1%. We don’t hate each other because of what we’ve done to each other. That hatred is inbred in white people because the mainstream media depicts blacks as these inhuman, subhuman, non-trustworthy criminals. The media has brainwashed whites into believing blacks are your enemy. Don’t worry, blacks are brainwashed too, if we weren’t, we wouldn’t even think of playing certain roles that depict us in a negative light. Where do you think “black on black” crimes come from? Has it EVER occur to anyone that there are “white on white” crimes, “Hispanic on Hispanic” crimes and “Asian on Asian” crimes? Why would “black on black” crimes be forced down your throats? And no, it’s not because blacks commit more crimes. Stay focus! White People, Black people are not your problem. We don’t want anything you have! We want equality to take care of our families too! We want peace and we really want white people to stay out of our lives if you can’t come in it as a friend! Your enemy is your own people, the 1%, who don’t give a damn about you either. They have brainwashed, manipulated and used that old propaganda BS ON THAT TV, to get you to do their dirty work because they know the Masses and the Blacks are waking the hell up. They are working hard and spending a lot to keep us divided because contrary to popular belief whites and blacks are coming together because they’re AWAKE! They see what the 1% is doing. Race war? Why would you want to kill someone YOU DON’T KNOW? Nor have a reason to kill them yet your hatred runs deep. That should be enough to shake yourself lose from that puppet string and start thinking for yourselves and do some SOUL searching. WE ALL HAVE GOT TO STOP BEING PUPPETS ON THE 1%’S STRING. WE HAVE TO WAKE UP, BREAK THE CYCLE AND BRING THEIR ASSES DOWN! It has to be an internal struggle and even mind boggling trying to live a “Christian” life but yet being taught to hate! Hell it’s mind boggling to me. It’s not the Blacks that’re keeping pay at the minimum wage. It’s not the Blacks that are cutting social programs but increasing military spending. It’s not the Blacks sending your babies to fight wars ONLY because of the 1%’s greed. It’s not the Blacks trying to take your health care away from you. Your priorities are wrong because you haven’t opened your eyes. You have allowed yourself to exist under others thumbs. We all have. I believe if every household DID NOT have a TV, racial tensions wouldn’t be this high. I stopped watching TV over 20 years ago, I figured out something just wasn’t right with it. Watch out for that “ENTERTAINMENT”. Watch for SUBLIMINAL MESSAGES, PROPAGANDA, BRAINWASHING AND MANIPULATION! MAYBE SOON THAT STRING WILL BE EMPTY. STAY WOKE PEOPLE!

