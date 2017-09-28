*Racial slurs were found written on the dormitory doors of five black cadets at Colorado’s Air Force Academy Preparatory School, a 10-month program that gives some prospective cadets a little more preparation before being accepted to the Air Force Academy.

The phrase “go home n**ger” was scrawled on message boards attached to the doors of the five cadets, according to officials. The academy says it is investigating the incident.

“There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism. It’s not who we are, and we will not tolerate it in any shape or fashion,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria in a statement sent to media Thursday morning. “The Air Force Academy strives to create a climate of dignity and respect for all … period … those who don’t understand that are behind the power curve and better catch up.”

“I’ve said it before, the area of dignity and respect is my red line,” Lt. Gen. Silveria continued. “Let me be clear: it won’t be crossed without significant repercussions. Diversity is a strength of our Academy and our Air Force. We are stronger when we take into account the views of those with different backgrounds and life experiences.”

Silveria also sternly addressed the Cadet Wing at around noon on Thursday. He said in part, “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.”

Watch below:

The mother of one student posted images of the vandalism with the comment: “This is why I’m so hurt!”

The mother later told Colorado’s KRDO NewsChannel 13, “I’m angry that people are teaching their children such hate. These young people are supposed to bond and protect each other and the country…Keep your head up, son.”