Police in Toronto have released a video showing the shocking murder of Drake's longtime friend Anthony Soares on September 14.

At first we see Soares standing in the lobby of his apartment building while two hooded gunmen run up to him and start shooting. The video blurs out Soares after the shots are fired. The shooters appear to have gotten off around 10 shots.

Soares, 33, of Toronto, was shot multiple times at close range. He was rushed to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but died.

Drake mourned the loss of his friend in a heartfelt Instagram post last week.

“RIP to one of our family members…our brother…I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was an honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive,” he wrote.

Detective Sergeant Gary Giroux from Toronto Police Homicide told TheStar.com that the attack was “very focused.” He also confirmed Drake’s relationship with Soares.

“Drake was a friend of his,” he said. “I certainly would encourage him through his tweets to encourage anybody within the community to come forward with regards to any information that they may have that may assist in solving his friend’s murder.”

As of this posting, no suspects have been arrested in the murder of Soares.