*Herschel Walker says Donald Trump is right for calling on the NFL to impose rule banning players from kneeling during the national anthem.

Walker, a Trump supporter from the beginning, says he doesn’t agree with the present on everything, but he’s happy that Trump is not budging on the anthem issue.

The former running back says if anyone should fight for Americans to stand up for the flag, it’s the president.

He goes on to say that he’s not trying to downplay the issue of police brutality or racism in the U.S., but would rather protest those issues alongside activists when the season is over.

