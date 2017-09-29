Former NFL player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Former NFL player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

*Herschel Walker says Donald Trump is right for calling on the NFL to impose rule banning players from kneeling during the national anthem.

Walker, a Trump supporter from the beginning, says he doesn’t agree with the present on everything, but he’s happy that Trump is not budging on the anthem issue.

The former running back says if anyone should fight for Americans to stand up for the flag, it’s the president.

He goes on to say that he’s not trying to downplay the issue of police brutality or racism in the U.S., but would rather protest those issues alongside activists when the season is over.

Watch below:





One Response

  1. Diego J Jaramillo Reply

    Interesting comments by Hershel Walker. Your right the issue is bigger and deeper than the NFL. We should respect the flag and also stand up for any abuse to black citizens. Both can be done respectfully. What are you doing in the off-season to help the conversation of race relations.

Speak your Mind