*It’s obvious Kevin Hart is dealing with SOMETHING. We know this because he took to social media to apologize.

But the problem is he’s not exactly saying WHAT it is that’s blowing his mind to the point he feels the need to publicly apologize to his wife and kids.

We can only speculate that it’s infidelity and he’s being extorted. That’s because in his apology to his wife and children, the uber successful actor/comedian mentions having bad judgement, putting himself in the wrong environment, and hurting the people closest to him — namely his wife and kids.

“Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all,” he says in the video.

He also adds this attention getter:

“At the end of the day man, I just simply gotta do better. I’m not gonna also allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistake. And in this particular situation, that’s what was attempted.”

Again, we don’t know the reality is, but one report says an unnamed woman has a tape of Hart putting himself in a sexually suggestive situation. Again we’re not clear as to what that situation could possibly be. If it true, we wish the best for Mr. Hart and his family.

In Other Kevin Hart Drama …

*The comedian’s ex-wife Torrei Hart has reached out to In Touch to dish on her recent her Instagram feud with his current wife, Eniko Parrish-Hart.

You recall their brief exchange a few weeks ago when Torrei was forced to set the record straight about the downfall of her marriage. She basically said Eniko contributed to her divorce from Kevin, which he denies.

“Eniko sweetheart normally I don’t feed into this, but when you addressed me directly, you forced my hand to respond,” Torrei wrote on Instagram.

“We have made successful strides to become a loving co-parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin and I know the truth.”

“I offer this simple solution to your “IG comment problems,” either respond truthfully or don’t respond at all.”

