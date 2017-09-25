UPdate … Wendy Williams Denies Husband Cheating Story …

As expected, Wendy Williams, is apparently denying reports that her husband Kevin Hunter has been having an affair with 32-year-old massage therapist Sharina Hudson.

“One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there,” Ronn Torossian, a rep for the talk-show host told Page Six in an unusual statement.

Or to put it another way, Lord have mercy! Have we got some hot, hot tea for y’all. Mail Online reports that Wendy Williams‘ husband, Kevin Hunter has been having a long-term affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson.

The publication says not only is Hunter having an alleged affair, but he splits his time between his home with Williams and a house he bought just nine miles away for Hudson.

Hunter, 46, has been seeing Sharina Hudson, 32, for more than 10 years, splitting his time between the New Jersey home he shares with Williams, 53, and their teenage son Kevin Jr, and a secluded suburban house that he bought for his mistress just nine miles down the road, the article says.

The article says that in what could be a devastating blow for his wife of 20 years, Hunter – who manages Wendy Williams’ career and runs a production company that they jointly own – is said to be ‘in love’ with both women and is juggling his time to accommodate them both.

In fact, just days after Hunter was photographed strolling along a beach in Barbados during a romantic break with Williams, he was snapped spending time with Sharina back in Morristown, New Jersey.

Wendy Williams nor Kevin Hunter had no comment when contacted by DailyMail.com.

Williams spoke about her husband recently – seen in the holiday snaps – when she talked to People about her revealing bikini photos, which showed off her surgically enhanced figure. She said: ‘We were having the time of our lives. We totally thought we were by ourselves. ‘I don’t care when people talk about the way I look, because as long I love what I see when I get out of the shower, as long as (my husband) loves what he sees when I slip into bed, and as long as my son is not embarrassed by overweight or underweight mommy, I’m good.’ But while the star appeared to be loved up on vacation, as soon as her husband returned to new Jersey, he spent time with his other woman. DailyMail.com photographed his mistress wearing a huge diamond ring on her manicured engagement finger.

The publication adds that it’s unclear to what extent Williams is aware of her husband’s extra-marital affair.

Here’s what a source told DailyMail.com: “Kevin is with Sharina three or four times a week, often staying over. They go to the gym together, they go out to restaurants together as if they’re a normal couple.”

The source added: “But then he goes home to Wendy as if everything is normal there, too. He’s living a double life.”

The DailyMail says it was able to uncover Hunter’s double life after an exhaustive year-long investigation.

